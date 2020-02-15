Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum Appears On Blink-182 Podcast

Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum appeared as a guest on yesterday’s Valentine’s Day episode of the Blink-182 fan podcast Blink-155, self-described by its hosts as “an unnecessary podcast that reviews every Blink-182 song.” As Pitchfork reports, Elverum called into the show to talk about “I Miss You,” the ballad from the pop-punk trio’s 2003 self-titled album. Or, as Elverum charmingly calls it, “this incoherent shitpile.”

Elverum says that he had never listened to Blink-182 before this podcast, and “I Miss You” is the first Blink-182 song he heard. “The first time I listened, I was just baffled. I watched the video, which was maybe sensory overload. And then the second time I just listened it and I was like, ‘Hah, I like this. This is interesting. This is cool.’ And then since then, yeah, it’s gone downhill,” he explains. “Just now in the car, I realized there’s one verse, a chorus, then one verse, and the whole last half of the song is the chorus over and over … That’s too much. You have to have a little bit more content, even if the content is this incoherent mush of Nightmare Before Christmas inference.”

“I tried to understand the first and second verses on their own, because they’re two different singers, and I sort of started thinking of the song as two different songs that are interwoven — which is cool, your band has two singers and they’re both singing different songs that somehow interweave?” he continues. “That’s maybe a generous way of hearing this song, but that’s what I started doing and I enjoyed that. The first verse is saying one thing … I don’t know what it is exactly, but it’s basically saying, ‘I’m sad, I live in the valley of the shadows, find me and we’ll hang out there, Nightmare Before Christmas, my favorite film.’”

When asked if he ever had a punk phase, Elverum says that he didn’t: “No, is the answer. Using Nirvana and Pearl Jam, I somehow leap-frogged from MC Hammer to Beat Happening … Weezer is maybe the closest I had in my life to this. That’s pop-punk. It’s a little bit less bad, but still in the same vein.” And when the hosts say that “through people like Lil Peep or the emo-rap movement, Mount Eerie or the Microphones and “I Miss You” are kind of in the same vague playlist for some people,” Elverum has a priceless response: “That’s devastating … that’s the worst thing I’ve ever heard.”

Listen to the full podcast below; Elverum shows up at the 2:29:20 mark.