Adele Says Her New Album Is Coming In September

It’s been almost five years since Adele’s last album, 25, but there have been rumblings as of late that the pop juggernaut is set to return this year. A couple weeks ago, her manager mentioned that Adele would be releasing new music in 2020, and Adele confirmed the news herself at a wedding party over the weekend.

Adele was on hand to sing at and be the officiant for one of her friend’s weddings, and she told everyone there to expect a new album in September. That’s pretty specific, though still a long ways away.

At the wedding, she also sang “Rolling In The Deep.” You can hear a bit of that below.