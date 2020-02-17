Gouge Away – “Consider”

The great Fort Lauderdale band Gouge Away started out on the DIY hardcore underground, and their 2016 debut album , Dies is a raw, heavy monstrosity. But they got even better on their second LP, 2018’s Burnt Sugar, when they picked up some of the gut-scraping riffage of ’90s noise-rock and evolved into a dirty and fearsome sound that didn’t quite fit the hardcore tag anymore. On their brand-new single “Consider,” they once again invoke that sound. Once again, it’s a banger.

“Consider” is a heartfelt seesawing bruiser of a song. Frontwoman Christina Michelle belts out serious and sincere shit with passion and authority: “Hiding white nationalism behind fantasy of patriotism/ If you find yourself getting defensive, you are the infestation.” The band, working with Deafheaven producer Jack Shirley, knocks out serrated riffage that, as the song progresses, begins to reach toward beauty. The song absolutely kicks ass.

Next month, Gouge Away will release “Consider” as a 7″ single. On the B-side, they’re covering Pixies song that isn’t “Gouge Away.” Instead, they’re doing “Wave Of Mutilation,” which should rule. The band is donating 25% of the profits from the single to the to the International Rescue Committee. They’re also getting ready to head out on a massive North American tour opening for Circa Survive. Listen to “Consider” below.

The “Consider” b/w “Wave Of Mutilation” single is out 3/20 on Deathwish, Inc.