Watch Chris Stapleton Sing From The Audience At Tyler Perry’s Madea Play

Tyler Perry is bidding adieu to his long-running Madea character after wrapping up his Madea Farewell Play Tour over the weekend. And on Friday, when the tour passed through Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Tyler Perry fans finally got the Madea x Chris Stapleton crossover that they’ve presumably(?) been clamoring for.

Stapleton happened to be in the audience in Nashville for Friday’s show. Are he and Tyler Perry friends? Is he just a Madea fan? Unclear! But whatever the case may be, the bearded country star surprised the crowd during the show by standing up and singing a verse of his signature song “Tennessee Whiskey.”

“Madea could not come to the end of the farewell tour and have @chrisstapleton in the audience in Nashville, Tennessee and not have him sing a verse of Tennessee Whiskey!” Perry wrote alongside video of the performance on Instagram. “And he KILLED IT!!” Watch the unexpected collaboration below.