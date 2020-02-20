Jessy Lanza – “Lick In Heaven”

The last time we heard from Jessy Lanza was way back in 2016 with her great sophomore album, Oh No. The Canadian musician is kicking things back into gear now, though, with a new single and tour. Today, she’s sharing “Lick In Heaven,” a beguiling dance wiggle that she co-wrote with her longtime collaborator Jeremy Greenspan of Junior Boys.

“I started with the 101 bass line in my studio in NYC sent it to Jer (Jeremy of Junior Boys) and he created the catchy refrain of the chorus and the Omnisphere, barbershop-type voice,” Lanza said in a statement. “This song is about being angry with people and not knowing what to do about it. I find that when I’m a certain combo of sad and angry I reach a point of provocation where I can’t stop myself from going nuclear.”

It comes attached to a Winston H Case-directed music video that takes place in the studio of a fictional morning show as the subtly infectious groove gets everyone spinning. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/28 Oslo, Norway @ Larm Festival

02/29 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Journey Fest at VEGA

03/02 Aarhus, Denmark @ TAPE

03/03 Hamburg, Germany @ HAKKEN

03/05 Prague, Czech Republic @ Meetfactory

03/06 Graz, Austria @ Elevate Festval

03/07 St. Gallen, Switzerland @ Palace

03/10 Paris, France @ Petit Bain

03/11 London, UK @ Space 289

03/12 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

03/13 Dublin, Ireland @ Lost Lane

03/14 Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine

05/21 Lyon, France @ Nuit Sonores Festival

“Lick In Heaven” is out now via Hyperdub.