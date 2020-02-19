Harry Styles Was Mugged At Knifepoint Friday Night

Harry Styles was mugged at knifepoint on Friday night. People reports that the singer was out in London when a man approached him with a knife and demanded cash.

“He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with,” a source told The Mirror, which first reported news of the incident. “Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to People that “officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February” and that “the victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him.” The investigation is ongoing.