It’s only been a few months since JPEGMAFIA released his latest album, All My Heroes Are Cornballs, but in the last couple weeks he’s been using his YouTube channel as a repository for new material. Last week, he put up a very lo-fi cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” and today he’s shared a whole brand-new song called “BALD!”

It’s a jittery and jumpy track that, at least in part, is about his receding hairline. “IF U GOT A FUCKED UP HAIRLINE THIS FOR U,” he tweeted when sending out the song. He also raps, “They be fucking my lyrics on Genius/ And these pussy ass critics repeat it.” Probably true! Check it out below.