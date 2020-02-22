Pusha T Stops Streaming “Hunting Season” Out Of Respect For Pop Smoke

Pusha T has pulled “Hunting Season,” his new collaborative track with Jadakiss, from streaming services. In a statement on social media, he explains that it was removed out of respect for Pop Smoke, the ascendant young rapper who was shot and killed in a home-invasion robbery this week.

“‘Hunting Season’ was a request that IcePick Jay (RIP) always had and in light of his death, me and Kiss made an incredible song,” Pusha wrote in a post on Instagram. “With that being said, the whole concept of hunting season and the hypothetical ideas of ‘killing rappers’ isn’t setting well with me while mourning the recent death of Popsmoke. Rest in Peace POP and condolences to his family.”

The song, which included lyrics like “When I think of these rappers, I wanna go huntin’,” “I’ve got a couple rappers’ heads on the wall of my crib,” and “You better have your shotgun loaded,” was released just yesterday and served as the third single from Kiss’ upcoming album Ignatius .

Pusha T’s longtime manager had signed Pop Smoke to his label. Last year, Pusha T brought Pop Smoke out to perform “Welcome To The Party” during his set at Brooklyn’s Greatest Day Ever Music Festival.