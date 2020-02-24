FACS – “Casual Indifference”

Chicago experimental rockers FACS are releasing a new album, Void Moments, next month. Back in January, they shared “Teenage Hive” off of it, and then they took a brief detour from the rollout last week to put out “Alone Without,” a song that they recorded for Adult Swim’s Singles series after the album was already finished, but now they’re back on track. Today, they’re sharing Void Moments second single, “Casual Indifference,” a hypnotic and syrupy four minutes that transitions to some boom and doom toward the end. Listen to it below.

Void Moments is out 3/27 via Trouble In Mind.