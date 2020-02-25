Deeper – “Lake Song”

Last month, the Chicago post-punk group Deeper announced they would soon return with their sophomore album, Auto-Pain. A while before that, we had already heard the infectious single “Run,” and the announcement came with another earworm of a new track in “This Heat.” Today, the band are back with a third cut from the new album.
Deeper’s latest preview of Auto-Pain is called “Lake Song.” Here’s what the band had to say about it:
We grow up learning and eventually intuiting how to take care of people who are physically hurt or sick. On the other hand, caring for those struggling with mental illness is a constant process of grappling to understand the complex nuances that then dictate the best care and approach. “Lake Song” is about supporting a loved one struggling with mental illness and wishing the pain they experience was easier to cure, like a head cold or broken bone. The chorus, “I just want you to feel sick” is the manifestation of this desire
“Lake Song” replaces the clipped, catchy post-punk of its predecessors with smeared synthesizers and a more explicitly aggrieved tone. They repeat that “I just want you to feel sick” chorus over and over, with a patient insistence, as if trying to will it into being. Ironically, the particular rhythm of the song mixed with its synth lines lend the entirety of “Lake Song” its own kind of queasy feeling. Check it out below.
The band have also added a bunch of new dates to an already extensive spring tour:
Auto-Pain is out 3/26 on Fire Talk Records. Pre-order it here.