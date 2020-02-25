Why Bonnie – “Voice Box”

Why Bonnie is an Austin-based band that plays a woozy, dreamy brand of indie. Led by frontwoman Blaire Howerton, the group has been kicking around for a bit now, opening for the likes of Snail Mail and Beach Fossils. Now, Why Bonnie have announced that they’ve signed to Fat Possum and that their first EP for the label, Voice Box, will arrive in April.

Along with the announcement, Why Bonnie have shared the title track of the forthcoming EP. “‘Voice Box’ is about the societal pressure to silence yourself, and the frustration and self-doubt that comes with battling sexism,” the band said in a statement. “The video highlights the rift between reality and what is expected of you.”

Musically speaking, you can hear the struggles that influenced “Voice Box” most clearly in the wordless, yearning melody Howerton sings by way of a chorus. There are little hints of intensity here and there otherwise, but most of “Voice Box” is hazy and swooning, a gorgeous introduction to Why Bonnie’s new era that’s equal parts gauzy and fried. Rather than directly reflect the strife underlying its narrative, it reaches towards acting as a salve. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bury Me”

02 “Voice Box”

03 “Athlete”

04 “Jetplane”

05 “No Caves”

TOUR DATES:

03/17-03/21 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill *

03/28 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

03/29 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

03/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

04/02 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

04/03 – Omaha, NE @ (drips)

04/04 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

04/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s *

04/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

04/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

04/14 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

04/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

04/17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Indoors

04/18 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

04/21 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar

04/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

04/23 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary #

04/24 – Toronto, CA @ Baby G #

04/25 – Montreal, QC @ Brasserie #

04/27 – Allston, ,MA @ O’Brien’s Pub

04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

04/29 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop #

04/30 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

05/01 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room) #

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn #

05/03 – Nashville, TN @ DKRMTTR #

* = w/ Squirrel Flower

# = w/ Kevin Krauter

The Voice Box EP is out 4/10 via Fat Possum Records. Pre-order it here.