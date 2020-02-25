Half Waif – “Halogen 2″

At the end of January, Nandi Rose announced her latest album under her Half Waif moniker. The Caretaker — the followup to Lavender, one of the best albums of 2018 — will be out in just about a month. So far, we’ve heard its lead single, “Ordinary Talk.” And today, Rose is back with another one called “Halogen 2.”

The new song comes with a video as well. Here’s what Rose had to say about each:

“Halogen 2″ is a song about isolation and the search for strength. The halogens are some of the most reactive elements on the periodic table, and in this song, winter and a life alone in the country are like halogen: an unrelenting force that produces change. I wrote this song at home in Upstate New York last March at a time when my sense of isolation was at its height. And yet I’ve always been someone who loves my alone time, so there was a sense of shame that I couldn’t handle it this time. I needed to tell myself and anyone witnessing my restlessness: “Don’t misunderstand, I do what I must.” Nearly a year after writing the song, we shot most of the music video in the same location: my house and yard. The two opposing feelings presented by the verses and choruses are represented visually in the Blue World of cold, stagnant country life and the Orange World of the unfettered, fiery strength that lies beneath.

“Halogen 2″ begins in a stranger, slightly off-kilter place — Rose’s voice layered and warped above a stuttering beat and lurching synths. Then other colors flood into the song, the synths growing more vivid and Rose’s voice breaking through into a chorus that’s as characteristically gorgeous as Half Waif’s best material. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

03/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records (Release Show)

05/03 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival

05/05 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

05/06 – Northhampton, MA @ Iron Horse

05/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/08 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

05/09 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

05/10 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

05/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/15 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

05/16 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

06/06 – Peterborough, NH @ The Thing In The Spring

The Caretaker is out 3/27 on ANTI-. Pre-order it here.