Watch Caroline Rose Make Her TV Debut On Seth Meyers

Caroline Rose’s live shows are so much fun. The Artist To Watch brings so much wild energy to the stage that her already appealing songs start to feel like works of genius. She’s a born performer, and last night she got to perform in front of a national TV audience for the first time.

Making her TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Rose performed “Feel The Way I Want,” the slinky pop finger-snapper from her upcoming album SUPERSTAR. She began by busting a move in ostentatious shades and ended behind a guitar, eyes wide. Rose is at her best when she’s rocking the hardest, but this song’s contagious synth groove is certainly winsome too.

Watch below.

SUPERSTAR is out 3/6 on New West.