Throwing Muses – “Dark Blue”

Boston alt-rockers Throwing Muses released their last album, Purgatory/Paradise, in 2013, and since then vocalist Kristin Hersh has released a couple of solo albums, most recently’s 2018’s Possible Dust Clouds. Today, they’ve announced a new full-length called Sun Racket — it’s their first album in 7 years.

“All it asked of us was to commingle two completely disparate sonic vocabularies: one heavy noise, the other delicate music box,” Hersh said in a statement. “Turns out we didn’t have to do much. Sun Racket knew what it was doing and pushed us aside, which is always best. After thirty years of playing together, we trust each other implicitly but we trust the music more.”

They’re kicking things off with the gnarled lead single “Dark Blue.” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dark Blue”

02 “Bywater”

03 “Maria Laguna”

04 “Bo Diddley Bridge”

05 “Milk At McDonald’s”

06 “Upstairs Dan”

07 “St. Charles”

08 “Frosting”

09 “Kay Catherine”

10 “Sue’s”

Sun Racket is out 5/22 via Fire Records. Pre-order it here.