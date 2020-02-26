Jess Williamson – “Wind On Tin”

Jess Williamson released her last album Cosmic Wink just under two years ago. While remaining rooted in her folk and country origins, the album found her subtly pushing and expanding her sound. Now, she’s about to return with another album — and, presumably, it could continue the growth and slow-burn wider acclaim we saw on Cosmic Wink. The new album has a similarly mystical name, Sorceress, and it’ll arrive in May.

Along with the announcement, Williamson has shared a lead single called “Wind On Tin.” The song depicts a person attending a memorial service for a friend, in a remote desert town, when she thinks she hears the voice of God. Here’s what Williamson had to say about it:

Grief has a way of making the veil between worlds very thin. Prior to the memorial service, I was sitting on a porch passing around a guitar and drinking beers with a few very dear people in my life who I look up to greatly and who were very close to the person who had passed. We heard an unexplainable sound in the wind that made us all pause. Like a flute, but more angelic. It kept going. We tried, unsuccessfully, to record it. The sound was indescribably beautiful and heavenly. “Were the angels singing just for us, or is that what the wind out here does on tin?” Regardless of the answer, I know that for that brief moment we were lucky initiates into the mystery realm, and I’m deeply grateful.

“Wind On Tin” does what the best of Williamson’s recent songs do — it plays out like a classic folk-rock track, but has these little embellishments and touches that make it feel a touch more psychedelic, ever so slightly surreal. It comes with a video, directed by Williamson and Eli Welbourne, and featuring Williamson dancing against a variety of LA backdrops. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Smoke”

02 “As The Birds Are”

03 “Wind On Tin”

04 “Sorceress”

05 “Infinite Scroll”

06 “Loves Not Hard To Find”

07 “How Ya Lonesome”

08 “Rosaries At The Border”

09 “Ponies In Town”

10 “Harm None”

11 “Gulf Of Mexico”

TOUR DATES:

05/31 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

06/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

06/05 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

06/06 – Seattle, WA @ Clock Out Lounge

06/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

06/11 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

06/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Esco

06/16 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

06/20 – Washington, DC @ DC9

06/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

06/25 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

06/26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Inside

06/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

06/29 – Tucson, AZ @ Exo

CREDIT: Kathryn Vetter Miller

Sorceress is out 5/15 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.