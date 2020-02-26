Metz – “Call Of The Wighat” (The Cramps Cover)

San Diego label Three One G has put together a Cramps covers compilation for their hundredth release. In the past, they’ve also done tribute albums for Queen to honor their 20th release back in 2002 and a different one for the Birthday Party. Really Bad Music For Really Bad People: The Cramps As Heard Through The Meat Grinder Of Three One G features a bunch of label-adjacent artists covering songs by the legendary punk band. Contributors include Chelsea Wolfe, Daughters and Metz.

The latter shared their take on “Call Of The Wighat” a couple days back. The Canadian group, who released a rarities compilation Automat last year, turn the track into an even noisier behemoth than it already is. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Child Bite – “TV Set”

02 Metz – “Call Of The Wighat”

03 Secret Fun Club – “I Was A Teenage Werewolf” (Feat. Carrie Gillespie Feller)

04 Chelsea Wolfe – “Sheena’s In A Goth Gang”

05 Sonido de la Frontera – “Zombie Dance”

06 Qui – “New Kind Of Kick”

07 Zeus – “Human Fly” (Feat. Mike Patton)

08 Retox – “Garbageman”

09 Magic Witch Cookbook – “People Ain’t No Good”

10 Microwaves – “Don’t Eat Stuff On The Sidewalk”

11 Daughters – “What’s Inside A Girl”

12 Panicker – “I’m Cramped”

Really Bad Music For Really Bad People: The Cramps as Heard Through the Meat Grinder of Three One G is out 5/1 via Three One G. Pre-order it here.