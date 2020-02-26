Blanck Mass – “The Devers” & “Jack’s Theme”

Blanck Mass has finally scored his first feature-length film. Benjamin John Powers has been making incredible instrumental music for over a decade now, as one-half of Fuck Buttons and on his own. His most recent Blanck Mass full-length, 2019’s Animated Violence Mild, was our Album Of The Week when it came out. He’s not a total stranger to the world of film scoring — he re-scored the 2013 film The Strange Colour Of Your Body’s Tears for a special vinyl release.

But today he’s announced his first full original score for for the upcoming film Calm With Horses, which is the feature debut of Nick Rowland and stars Barry Keoghan and Cosmo Jarvis. It comes out in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 3/13, and that’s the same day Powers’ score will be released worldwide.

Blanck Mass had this to say in a statement:

Stepping inside the world Nick created was both a new challenge and a rewarding experience. Trying to depict the internal dialogues of the rich and varying characters required me adopting a new discipline, like going undercover as opposed to expressing my own emotion. Although the score I created has a rich tapestry of sentiments, tying them all together and creating a coherent journey both to picture and as a standalone score has been an amazing experience. The working relationship between Nick and I was explorative and enlightening and I really enjoyed working hands on with him.

We’re getting two tracks from his score today, “The Devers” and “Jack’s Theme,” and you can listen to those and watch the trailer for the film below.

The Calm With Horses score will be released on 3/13 via Invada Records.