Thundercat – “Dragonball Durag” Video (Feat. HAIM, Kali Uchis, & Quinta Brunson)

Last month, Thundercat announced a new album, It Is What It Is, with the lead single “Black Qualls,” and last week he put out another song from it, “Dragonball Durag.”

Today, that song is getting a music video to go along with it that features appearances from the HAIM sisters, Kali Uchis, and comedian Quinta Brunson. The video follows Thundercat as he finds the titular Dragonball Z durag and proceeds to shoot his shot with the featured guests, but his advances are not well-received — well, except by one of them.

“The durag is a superpower, to turn your swag on… it does something, it changes you,” Thundercat said in a statement. “If you have one in the wardrobe, think about wearing it tonight, and it may pop off because you never know what’s going to happen.”

The goofy video was directed by Zack Fox. Watch below.

It Is What It Is is out 4/3 via Brainfeeder