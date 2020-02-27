Palehound – “See A Light”

Last spring, Palehound released a really great album, Black Friday — we named it our Album Of The Week — and last fall they put out a digital 7″ featuring an original song, “Your Boyfriend’s Gun,” and a cover of Yo La Tengo’s “Autumn Sweater.” They also went out on a pretty big tour supporting Big Thief, and they’re about to embark on another big tour, this time with Adult Mom.

Today, the Ellen Kempner-led Boston band are sharing a new one-off, “See A Light,” a beautifully still track about a long-term relationship that’s built around a lovely picture of writing their name on a foggy window. “You see a light in me/ Got me acting like my parents,” Kempner sings. “Staying in, sober and embarrassed/ You love me in the light of the TV.”

“‘See A Light’ is about how love ages and the ways in which you have to keep up with yourself to make it work,” Kempner said in a statement. “I recorded and mixed this song myself which was a really cool and empowering experience, I’m always trying to learn more.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/27 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

02/28 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room #

02/29 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at the Masquerade #

03/03 Dallas, TX @ Ruins #

03/04 Austin, TX @ Barracuda #

03/06 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #

03/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High # [SOLD OUT]

03/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High #

03/10 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord #

03/12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

03/13 Seattle, WA @ The Sunset #

03/14 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret #

03/18 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

03/20 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

03/21 Chicago, IL @ Schubas #

03/22 Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch #

03/24 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison #

03/25 Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz #

03/26 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

03/27 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

03/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

04/09 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

04/10 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot #

04/11 Portland, ME @ Space #

# w/ Adult Mom

“See A Light” is out now via Polyvinyl.