Palehound – “See A Light”

Last spring, Palehound released a really great album, Black Friday — we named it our Album Of The Week — and last fall they put out a digital 7″ featuring an original song, “Your Boyfriend’s Gun,” and a cover of Yo La Tengo’s “Autumn Sweater.” They also went out on a pretty big tour supporting Big Thief, and they’re about to embark on another big tour, this time with Adult Mom.
Today, the Ellen Kempner-led Boston band are sharing a new one-off, “See A Light,” a beautifully still track about a long-term relationship that’s built around a lovely picture of writing their name on a foggy window. “You see a light in me/ Got me acting like my parents,” Kempner sings. “Staying in, sober and embarrassed/ You love me in the light of the TV.”
“‘See A Light’ is about how love ages and the ways in which you have to keep up with yourself to make it work,” Kempner said in a statement. “I recorded and mixed this song myself which was a really cool and empowering experience, I’m always trying to learn more.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
02/27 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #
02/28 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room #
02/29 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at the Masquerade #
03/03 Dallas, TX @ Ruins #
03/04 Austin, TX @ Barracuda #
03/06 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #
03/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High # [SOLD OUT]
03/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High #
03/10 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord #
03/12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #
03/13 Seattle, WA @ The Sunset #
03/14 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret #
03/18 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #
03/20 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #
03/21 Chicago, IL @ Schubas #
03/22 Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch #
03/24 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison #
03/25 Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz #
03/26 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #
03/27 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #
03/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #
04/09 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #
04/10 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot #
04/11 Portland, ME @ Space #
# w/ Adult Mom
“See A Light” is out now via Polyvinyl.