Lady Gaga – “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga’s last studio album was 2016’s Joanne, which may or may not have failed (commercially, at least) before it even came out. A lot has changed in Gaga land since then. She’s built up a lot of goodwill thanks to her role in A Star Is Born — she was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar and had a ton of great songs that came out of it, including the Oscar-winning and best of the decade-worthy “Shallow.”

So it feels like there are some higher stakes for Lady Gaga’s forthcoming sixth album, which is coming out later this year — it’s rumored to be called Chromatica. Naturally, that means there are pretty high stakes for its lead single, “Stupid Love.” Gaga started teasing the track earlier week with a billboard featuring the single’s chaotic, weird-pop-adjacent design. Gaga worked on it alongside BloodPop, Tchami, and Max Martin. It’s her first time working with pop mastermind Martin, and in a new Beats 1 interview she said:

I’ve never worked with him, I’ve always sort of gone, I write my own music, I produce myself, I don’t need to work with Max, right? And I decided to stop being asshole, meet him at least, you know? […] Basically, I sang over a track that BloodPop made, who were in the studio, we sent over what I sang to Max, Max picked some parts out, sent it back to me, and then I wrote lyrics and used some of the melody that he chose that he sent back to me and I kind of spliced it all together and then I went to his studio, and sat down at a piano and I played Stupid Love on a piano with chords. And I looked at him and I said, that’s what I’ve got for you, and to me, this song can only stand on it’s two feet, even with a great track, if you can play it on a piano and it still sounds like a hit. And he was-he was like, I love it, get in the booth. I warmed up my voice, got in the booth, I sang it, and what you’re hearing on “Stupid Love” is what we did that day.

It comes with a music video that was shot entirely on an iPhone with a colorful cast of characters out in the middle of an alien world.

“This was very emotional for me making this album and I cried constantly and I was writing poetry constantly,” Gaga said during her Beats 1 interview. “There were so many different iterations of these songs because we all wanted it to be perfect and literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give the world and that it was meaningful, authentic, and completely me.” Here’s the whole thing:

