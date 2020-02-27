BTS have cancelled a string of tour dates in Korea because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shows — which would have opened their world tour in support of their most recent album Map Of The Soul: 7 — were scheduled to take place at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium on 4/11, 4/12, 4/18, and 4/19. Ticket buyers will be automatically refunded.

“While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff,” the group’s management company Big Hit Entertainment announced in a statement (via Variety).

“We have thus determined that with approximately one month left before the Seoul concert is set to begin, it is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay,” it continues. “Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration in order to cooperate with the government’s measures on restricting public events as well as municipal advisories on the use of cultural and sports facilities.”

The Map Of The Soul tour’s first date will now be on 4/25 in Santa Clara, CA.

Here’s the full statement:

Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL Concert, originally scheduled to be held on April 11 (Sat), 12 (Sun), 18 (Sat) and 19 (Sun) at OLYMPIC STADIUM, has been canceled. Plans for “MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL” included the involvement of a number of global production companies and a large group of expert international crew, with over 200,000 concertgoers expected to attend. However, the current global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April, alongside increasing uncertainty about the cross-border movement of concert staff and equipment. While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff. We have thus determined that with approximately one month left before the Seoul concert is set to begin, it is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay.

Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration in order to cooperate with the government’s measures on restricting public events as well as municipal advisories on the use of cultural and sports facilities. Tickets already reserved will be refunded in full through INTERPARK, the official ticket agent. Please refer to the “Refund Notice” below as well as the INTERPARK ticket Webpage (reservation page), or contact the INTERPARK ticket customer service center (1544-1555) for more information. We would like to sincerely apologize for issuing this notice of cancellation to all of our fans who had been eagerly looking forward to the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL Concert, and we ask for your understanding. Thank you.

BTS’ Korea dates are the highest profile music-related coronavirus cancellations yet, though it is far from the only one. There’s been two incidents Stateside so far: the Orange County-based Overpass Music Festival was postponed earlier this week, and the LA’s Korea Times Music Festival announced its cancellation yesterday.

SXSW has also said that they’ve had a “handful” of cancellations due to coronavirus, as Rolling Stone, reports, though not significantly more cancellations overall than usual.