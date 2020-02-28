Swae Lee – “Someone Said”

There’s a moment in the middle of “Sicko Mode,” the monstrously successful 2018 Travis Scott/Drake collab, where the voice of Swae Lee briefly flits onto the track. As “Sicko Mode” is going through its extended psychedelic beat switch, we hear Swae crooning the words “someone said.” Then the next section of the song lurches into gear. Swae’s contribution to the song is the sort of thing you might only notice on the 10th time you hear “Sicko Mode.” But since we’ve all heard “Sicko Mode” about a million times by now, maybe it makes sense that Swae Lee has now made an entire song out of that “someone said” moment.

Swae Lee, the more melodically inclined half of Rae Sremmurd, has been releasing a lot of solo songs lately, including the single “Back 2 Back Maybach” earlier this week. Today, he’s released “Someone Said,” a hazy and tingly track with some truly great cover art. Maybe it’s slightly ridiculous to turn an ad-lib from another track into a whole new song, but it kind of works.

“Someone Said” has a woozy lurch of a beat from producer Shawn Ferrari, and it features Swae Lee sing-rapping in a distant, stargazing falsetto. He doesn’t say anything too memorable on the song, but it does have a vibe working for it. Listen below.

“Someone Said” is out now on the streaming services.