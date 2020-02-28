The Big Net – “Big Moon” & “Rufus”

With their Document 7″ series, the good people at Saddle Creek Records have spent the past few years spotlighting lots of exciting new artists like Disq, Hovvdy, Palehound, Hand Habits, and most recently S. Raekwon. Today they’ve got yet another exciting release on deck from a New York trio called the Big Net.

The band’s Document single contains two tracks left over from their 2018 debut EP, a pair of quietly powerful rock tracks titled “Big Moon” and “Rufus.” The former is a loosely countrified slow roll, its warm chords and classic pop harmonies seasoned by aching pedal steel. The latter maintains a similar vibe, but it’s a bit heavier, with more of a straightforward indie-rock sound a la peak Built To Spill.

This band wrings a lot out of wide-open chords, subtle dynamic shifts, and Kevin Copeland’s light-as-air melodies. He affixes them to some evocative turns of phrase: “Well I go to the movies, and I sit by myself/ And I know when my dog died, he went straight to hell.” Good shit. Listen up:

“Big Moon” b/w “Rufus” is out now on Saddle Creek. Buy it here. A “more exploratory” Big Net album is supposedly on the way.