Adam Levine Apologizes For Horrible Maroon 5 Show

Mercury is in retrograde, and Maroon 5 played a horrible show on Thursday. USA Today reports that frontman Adam Levine has taken to social media to apologize for his televised performance at the Viña del Mar festival in Chile after attendees on Twitter called him out for having a bad attitude, singing badly, and playing “the shittiest show ever.”

“I’m so excited and passionate about concerts, and about being my best and the band being our best and being our best for you guys,” Levine said in a video on his Instagram story. “There were some things holding me back sonically last night, and I let them get to me, and it impacted how I was behaving onstage which was unprofessional, and I apologize for that.”

A representative for Levine tells USA Today that the band experienced technical difficulties during their performance, including issues with the monitor and Levine’s in-ears. Stereogum wishes them luck at their show in São Paulo, Brazil tomorrow.

If people ask why #Maroon5 is a trend, I explain. They came to a well-known and important festival in Chile, and did a shit show. Adam Levine sang horrible and was totally angry.

He did a horrible show without caring that his audience had spent money to see him.

Can y'all believe #Maroon5 just did the shittiest show ever? They were late and Adam Levine not only did sing off-key and reluctantly but also stormed out cussing everyone out bc he found out it was a televised thing. Fuck him. I knew he was a dick but didn't know to what extent. — Beauté @ fuck Adam Levine (@burrtrice) February 28, 2020