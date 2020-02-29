Roddy Ricch – “The Box” Video

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” is the #1 song in the country right now. This is its seventh week atop the Billboard Hot 100. And it wasn’t even originally released as a single.

Up until now, “The Box” had no music video. But now, Roddy Ricch is capitalizing on the song’s viral success by finally dropping some visuals that he co-directed with Christian Breslauer. Racing, basketball, sharks — the “The Box” video has it all.

The Compton sing-rapper also launched his home décor company, Ricch Essentials, this week. The line’s debut item, naturally, is a welcome mat that says “Bitch Don’t Wear No Shoes In My House.” Watch the “The Box” video below.

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is out now.