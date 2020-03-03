Jade Hairpins – “J Terrapin”

Back in the fall of 2018, Jade Hairpins released their first 12″ single through Merge Records, though the band didn’t disclose their identity at the time. Last month, they revealed that they were Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco and Mike Haliechuk, which was apparent if you put together the many breadcrumb clues they left behind. They went on their first-ever tour around the UK in February, and now they’re properly announcing their first-ever album, which is called Harmony Avenue and will be out in May.

Falco describes the blend of genres on the album as such: “straddling the post-post-punk of something like New Order, Scritti Politti, and Orange Juice, with a primordial sense of humour and absurdity not unlike Ian Dury and the Blockheads, Television Personalities, or the Monks.”

Today, they’re sharing its first proper lead single, “J Terrapin,” a smeary and bleary blend of harmonies and Brit-rock giddiness. “Do not say harlequin/ Nor is it terrapin/ I hate the theremin,” Falco spits out in the chorus. “We shall acknowledge him/ She speaks and I fall in/ Get ready to strap in.”

Listen and watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “J Terrapin”

02 “(Don’t Break My) Devotion”

03 “Father Coin”

04 “Yesterdang”

05 “Post No Bill”

06 “Broadstairs Beach”

07 “Dolly Dream”

08 “Mary Magazine”

09 “Truth Like A Mirage”

10 “Motherman”

Harmony Avenue is out 5/29 via Merge. Pre-order it here.