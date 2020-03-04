Ohmme – “3 2 4 3″

Ohmme, the Chicago band led by Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart, made a lot of fans with their 2018 debut album Parts. From the sounds of lead single “3 2 4 3,” they’ll convert even more people with its follow-up, Fantasize Your Ghost, which drops this June on Joyful Noise and was produced by Chris Cohen.

Stewart used to play in Kids These Days, the teenage hip-hop band that helped nurture the likes of Vic Mensa and Nico Segal, and she’s made her way into Chicago’s avant-garde jazz community, collaborating with Ken Vandermark and others. But with Cunningham, she crafts folk-tinged indie rock tracks like “3 2 4 3.” Their harmonies teem with nervous energy while riding a sweeping rhythmic undercurrent, building up tension that occasionally explodes into fleeting moments of release. “Tearing them up to start again” becomes their impassioned refrain.

Watch Alejandra Villalba García’s “3 2 4 3″ video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Flood Your Gut”

02 “Selling Candy”

03 “Ghost”

04 “The Limit”

05 “Spell It Out”

06 “Twitch”

07 “3 2 4 3″

08 “Some Kind Of Calm”

09 “Sturgeon Moon”

10 “After All”

Fantasize Your Ghost is out 6/5 on Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.