Ohmme – “3 2 4 3″

Ohmme, the Chicago band led by Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart, made a lot of fans with their 2018 debut album Parts. From the sounds of lead single “3 2 4 3,” they’ll convert even more people with its follow-up, Fantasize Your Ghost, which drops this June on Joyful Noise and was produced by Chris Cohen.
Stewart used to play in Kids These Days, the teenage hip-hop band that helped nurture the likes of Vic Mensa and Nico Segal, and she’s made her way into Chicago’s avant-garde jazz community, collaborating with Ken Vandermark and others. But with Cunningham, she crafts folk-tinged indie rock tracks like “3 2 4 3.” Their harmonies teem with nervous energy while riding a sweeping rhythmic undercurrent, building up tension that occasionally explodes into fleeting moments of release. “Tearing them up to start again” becomes their impassioned refrain.
Watch Alejandra Villalba García’s “3 2 4 3″ video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Flood Your Gut”
02 “Selling Candy”
03 “Ghost”
04 “The Limit”
05 “Spell It Out”
06 “Twitch”
07 “3 2 4 3″
08 “Some Kind Of Calm”
09 “Sturgeon Moon”
10 “After All”
Fantasize Your Ghost is out 6/5 on Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.