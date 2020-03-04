Grimes Shares Her Secret Recipe For Toast And Butter

With the release of her most recent album, Miss Anthropocene, Grimes is now at the level of famous where she participates in those well-edited YouTube videos for glossy fashion magazines. Last month, she talked about her makeup routine with Vogue, and this month she’s shared her food diary with Harper’s Bazaar.

Grimes kicks off her food diary by talking about her favorite breakfast food, which she typically eats around noon or 1PM after going to sleep at 6AM. “I make this thing called butter toast,” she explains. “Which is where I melt a stick of butter on a plate and then I put toast on it and then turn the toast over so it’s like the toast is completely saturated in butter, and then I put a little bit of jam on that and eat that.”

She also talks about her dislike of fruits and vegetables (“I basically hate everything besides carbs and fat”) and her love of veganaise and spaghetti. “I had this thing where I was ‘vegan’ [air quotes hers] and I had this thing where I was like the only reliable food was spaghetti, so I was only eating spaghetti for like a year or two years,” she explained. “Then I was just like so sick and my hair actually stopped growing and I went to the doctor and the doctor was like, you are actually malnourished from not eating vegetables or meat and just eating spaghetti for two years.”

Grimes, who has always been loose with the rules of veganism, says she’s not really following being vegan while pregnant. She also says that she loves hot dogs: “I love hot dogs because they don’t kill cows for hot dogs, so you can eat hot dogs without guilt if you need meat but you still have vegan tendencies, or you want to try to avoid creating demand for stuff because it’s just all the waste, it’s all the extra product, so I’m a huge proponent of hot dogs actually, and it is the best-tasting meat as well, so it’s basically a win-win.”

Dig in below.