CupcakKe – “Lawd Jesus”

CupcakKe has shared a new song called “Lawd Jesus.” It’s the first new music we’ve heard from the Chicago rapper since she announced that she was retiring from music last September. She disappeared from the Internet for a little while after that, but re-emerged towards the end of last year on her social media accounts and seemed to be in better spirits.

A couple days ago, she started teasing that new music would come out this week. Her new track features her same spitfire delivery, and there’s also noticeably less of the raunchiness that she made her name on. Instead, it’s mostly about money. “I had to fight all my demons, that shit was real challengin’,” she raps on it. “So now when I walk around people with money, I shut up like a mannequin.”

Check it out below.