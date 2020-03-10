Model/Actriz – “Suntan”

Model/Actriz are a Brooklyn-based quartet that, though originally leaning towards an aesthetic drawing on noise and punk, also make use of the structures and ethos of dance music. All of it comes together into something dark, weird, and often infectious. Back in 2017, they released their EP No. And after a bit of a “self-imposed hiatus” the last two years, they are gearing up to release some new music.

Today, we get the first bit of that, their new single “Suntan.” “This song is when someone asks you what’s wrong and you say, ‘I’m just tired,'” the band said. It’s out now digitally, but will also come out on a 7″ on the label Dots Per Inch. That will also come with a B-Side called “Damocles.”

Once a trio, Model/Actriz are now a four-piece featuring vocalist Cole Haden, guitarist Jack Wetmore, drummer Ruben Radlauer, and bassist Aaron Shapiro. They write everything together, and you can hear that dynamic at play in the roiling “Suntan.” The track is an exact exercise in tension and release, eerily clanging synths leading the way as the song throbs forward, eventually bursting into a distorted chorus with Haden intoning “As the center is collapsing” over and over. It’s gloomy and a little unnerving, but it’s also a visceral and deeply catchy composition. Check it out below.

If you’re in LA or NYC, Model/Actriz also have some upcoming shows:

4/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

5/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan’s Room

“Suntan” is out now on Dots Per Inch.