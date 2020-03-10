Anna Burch – “Tell Me What’s True”

Next month, Detroit musician Anna Burch is releasing her sophomore album, If You’re Dreaming. She’s shared “Not So Bad” and “Party’s Over” from it so far, and today she’s back with another new track, “Tell Me What’s True.” It’s a warm and forlorn piano ballad about the slow battle of figuring out wrong from right. “When I had something to prove, I’d mess up, then I’d move/ Next time I decide to leave, I’m taking you with me,” Burch sings on it. “Don’t go, I need you to tell me what is true/ My perspective’s skewed/ Don’t know what to do.”

Burch explains the inspiration behind the track’s music video:

I had been planning a sort of minimalist performance video on a Rhodes piano but didn’t have any concrete ideas. Then I stumbled across the 1974 Scorsese film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore and was so entranced by this scene of her auditioning in a cowboy bar on an electric piano, and I thought it would be a really sweet homage to recreate the scene with my song. The movie is so charming and funny, and the performances are incredible—Ellen Burstyn won the Oscar for Best Actress. It’s a bit of an outlier for Scorsese, and not one of his better known, but it might be my favorite now.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

04/03 Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory #

04/04 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G #

04/05 Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #

04/07 Boston, MA @ Great Scott #

04/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

04/10 New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

04/11 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

04/13 Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club #

04/14 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #

04/15 Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin #

04/16 Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse #

04/17 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

04/18 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive #

04/20 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

04/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar #

04/22 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

04/24 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern #

04/25 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #

04/26 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall #

04/30 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

05/01 Madison, WI @ UW Madison – Terrace #

05/02 Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing #

05/03 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

05/06 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/07 Manchester, UK @ YES

05/08 Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House

05/09 Belfast, UK @ Cathedral Quarter Festival

05/10 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

05/12 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/13 London, UK @ Oslo

05/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso – Upstairs

05/16 Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label

05/17 Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

05/18 Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver

05/19 Düsseldorf, Germany @ Kassette

05/20 Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer

05/21 Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

05/22 Munich, Germany @ Heppel & Ettlich

05/23 Freiburg, Germany @ Swamp

# w/ Long Beard

If You’re Dreaming is out 4/3 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.