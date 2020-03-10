Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – “Temple”

Thao Nguyen has been making reliably great music for over a decade now as Thao & The Get Down Stay Down. In May, she’ll release Temple, her fifth full-length album — the follow-up to 2016’s A Man Alive. It’s the first album she’s self-produced, alongside bandmate Adam Thompson.
“I have divided myself into so many selves. I am nervous, but hopeful that in belonging to myself, I can still belong to my family, and my Vietnamese community, especially the elders,” she said in a press release about the album. “I believe that shame has made my work more general, when I’ve always wanted to be specific. This record is about me finally being specific. If you listen to my music, I want you to know who you are dealing with.”
Today, she’s sharing its lead single and title track, a groovy and lush song about the devastation Vietnam experienced as it was torn apart by war. “I lost my city in the light of day/ Thick smoke, helicopter blades,” she sings in the chorus. “Why would I bother to remember when our people, baby, die and live again?” It comes along with a video directed by Jonny Look. Watch and listen below.
