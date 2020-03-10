Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – “Temple”

Thao Nguyen has been making reliably great music for over a decade now as Thao & The Get Down Stay Down. In May, she’ll release Temple, her fifth full-length album — the follow-up to 2016’s A Man Alive. It’s the first album she’s self-produced, alongside bandmate Adam Thompson.

“I have divided myself into so many selves. I am nervous, but hopeful that in belonging to myself, I can still belong to my family, and my Vietnamese community, especially the elders,” she said in a press release about the album. “I believe that shame has made my work more general, when I’ve always wanted to be specific. This record is about me finally being specific. If you listen to my music, I want you to know who you are dealing with.”

Today, she’s sharing its lead single and title track, a groovy and lush song about the devastation Vietnam experienced as it was torn apart by war. “I lost my city in the light of day/ Thick smoke, helicopter blades,” she sings in the chorus. “Why would I bother to remember when our people, baby, die and live again?” It comes along with a video directed by Jonny Look. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Temple”

02 “Phenom”

03 “Lion On The Hunt”

04 “Pure Cinema”

05 “Marauders”

06 “How Could I”

07 “Disclaim”

08 “Rational Animal”

09 “I’ve Got Something”

10 “Marrow”

TOUR DATES:

04/08 Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall

06/17 Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater

06/18 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

06/19 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

06/20 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/22 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

06/24 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

06/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/26 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/27 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

07/15 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

07/16 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

07/18 St Louis, MO @ Ready Room

07/19 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

07/21 Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater

07/22 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

07/23 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

07/24 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

07/25 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

07/28 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

07/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

07/30 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/31 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

08/01 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

08/02 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

08/04 Houston, TX @ Studio at Warehouse Live

08/05 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

08/06 Dallas, TX @ Trees

08/07 Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

08/08 Kansas City, MO @ Grinders at XRDS

08/10 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

08/11 Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

Temple is out 5/15 via Ribbon Music. Pre-order it here.