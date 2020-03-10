Wilco & Sleater-Kinney Announce North American Co-Headlining Tour

God bless the power of human confidence. Right now, with pandemic fears tanking the stock market and with festivals and big tours shutting down, it seems like a massive act of hubris to announce that your band is hitting the road this summer. And yet that’s what some bands are doing. Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, for instance, are planning to hit the North American shed circuit together in August. Fingers crossed.

In theory, at least, Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are an inspired pairing. Both bands are veteran indie rock road dogs, and both are known to wreck shit live. (Despite all the chaos within their ranks lately, Sleater-Kinney, we are delighted to report, can still absolutely wreck a stage.) The two bands’ vibes are different, but they might be different in a good way.

The co-headlining jaunt is set to kick off in Spokane, and it’ll take them across North America in August. (Before that tour kicks off, Wilco have dates lined up in both North America and Europe.) Chicago multi-instrumentalist NNAMDÏ will open most of the shows. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/06 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

8/08 – Big Sky, MT @ Peak to Sky

8/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

8/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

8/14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *

8/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre *

8/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

8/18 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station *

8/19 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre *

8/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

8/22 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

8/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts *

8/25 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

8/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

8/27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater *

8/29 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion *

* with NNAMDÏ