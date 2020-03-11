Westerman – “Think I’ll Stay”

Westerman will release his debut full-length, Your Hero Is Not Dead, this June. It rules. The album contains “Blue Comanche,” the masterful comeback song Westerman released this year after going quiet throughout most of 2019. It also has “Confirmation,” the breakthrough single that inspired us to bestow him with Artist To Watch honors in 2018, and “Easy Money,” another early highlight.

Today, along with full details on Your Hero Is Not Dead, Westerman has shared a fourth song from the LP. “Think I’ll Stay” is a buoyant yet melancholy new wave track blessed by a big synthetic instrumental hook and the rich, holographic vocals that make every Westerman song so inviting. Here’s what the UK upstart had to say about his new single:

I wrote this while I was moving a lot. I was thinking about a chronic pain condition when it started. That pain is a very specific type, but I think there’s an inevitable amount of pain that everyone goes through just being alive. A friend was talking to me about how they’re going to be working until they’re 80 years old, so what’s the difference. In the song, I’m trying to say that it’s worth sticking around. It’s a sort of giddy affirmation of being.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Drawbridge”

02 “The Line”

03 “Big Nothing Glow”

04 “Waiting On Design”

05 “Think I’ll Stay”

06 “Dream Appropriate”

07 “Easy Money”

08 “Blue Comanche”

09 “Confirmation”

10 “Paper Dogs”

11 “Float Over”

12 “Your Hero Is Not Dead”

Your Hero Is Not Dead is out 6/5 on Partisan/Play It Again Sam. Pre-order it here.