Margo Price – “Twinkle Twinkle”

Back in 2016, when we named her an Artist To Watch, Margo Price was the first country artist signed to Jack White’s Third Man Records, an outlaw who seasoned her traditionalist twang with some chaotic rock ‘n’ roll spirit. Since then, she’s released two albums, garnered a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, played SNL, and become a well-known fixture of the East Nashville scene. Price returned this winter with “Stone Me,” her first new song in two years and first for new label Loma Vista, home to a diverse cast of characters including Marilyn Manson, St. Vincent, and Denzel Curry. And after some teasing involving a hotline earlier this week, she’s back today to announce her first album for the label.

As if a Margo Price album for Loma Vista wasn’t already intriguing, Price co-produced That’s How Rumors Get Started in LA with Sturgill Simpson, her fellow country iconoclast, while pregnant with her second child. Players on the album include Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers pianist Benmont Tench, guitar journeyman Matt Sweeney (Superwolf, Chavez), Soulquarians bassist Pino Palladino, legendary R&B drummer James Gadson, and Price’s husband, Jeremy Ivey, who released his debut album on ANTI- last year. Allegedly they made it in the same room where Pet Sounds was recorded.

That’s How Rumors Get Started drops in May, and today we get the video for its next single, “Twinkle Twinkle.” Against a backdrop of swelling organs and charred ZZ Top guitars, Price begins, “Way back in the good old days, things weren’t really all that good/ We grew up with the TV on/ We learned how from Hollywood.” It’s a pleasing introduction to what promises to be one of the year’s most exciting albums in both the country and rock milieus.

Watch director Matthew Daniel Siskin’s “Twinkle Twinkle” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “That’s How Rumors Get Started”

02 “Letting Me Down”

03 “Twinkle Twinkle”

04 “Stone Me”

05 “Hey Child”

06 “Heartless Mind”

07 “What Happened To Our Love?”

08 “Gone To Stay”

09 “Prisoner Of The Highway”

10 “I’d Die For You”

That’s How Rumors Get Started is out 5/8 on Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.