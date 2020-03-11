At the end of the month, Australian trio Cables Ties are releasing their sophomore album, Far Enough. We’ve heard “Self-Made Man,” “Sandcastles,” and “Tell Them Where To Go” from it so far, and today they’re sharing the album’s final single and opening track, the six-minute “Hope.”

It starts with a simmering reflection about the things we’ve inherited and try to fight from our families — political ideologies, hereditary diseases — which coalesces around the refrain: “It might be hopeless, but if I lose hope, I bring on that ending.” The song then kicks into a higher gear, the whole band working themselves into a froth in an effort to stave off cynicism and disillusionment.

“Hope isn’t a passive emotion. It’s not about sitting back in your chair and figuring that everything will be fine and it will work out for the best somehow,” McKechnie said in a statement. “It’s about having hope that you are a person who can make positive change and that society as a whole is full of people like you, who ultimately want the best for everyone and who can find a way to work together to overcome the challenges we face.”

The new track comes with the bummer news that Cable Ties have had to cancel their dates in the US, including a stop at SXSW. They’ll still be touring the UK and Australia — check out those dates and the new song below.

TOUR DATES:

04/03 Glasgow, UK @ Glad Cafe

04/04 Manchester, UK @ The Castle Hotel

04/05 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

04/07 London, UK @ Old Blue Last

04/09 Paris, FR @ L’Espace B

04/10 Rotterdam, NL @ V11

04/13 Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

04/14 Berlin, DE @ Zukunft

04/24 Sydney, AU @ Waywards

04/25 Port Kembla, AU @ Servo

04/26 Canberra, AU @ Transit

05/01 Adelaide, AU @ The Golden Wattle

05/02 Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

05/15 Perth, AU @ Four5Nine

05/16 Fremantle, AU @ Mojos

05/24 Brisbane, AU @ The Foundry

Far Enough is out 3/27 via Merge / Poison City (AUS/NZ). Pre-order it here.