At the end of the month, Australian trio Cables Ties are releasing their sophomore album, Far Enough. We’ve heard “Self-Made Man,” “Sandcastles,” and “Tell Them Where To Go” from it so far, and today they’re sharing the album’s final single and opening track, the six-minute “Hope.”
It starts with a simmering reflection about the things we’ve inherited and try to fight from our families — political ideologies, hereditary diseases — which coalesces around the refrain: “It might be hopeless, but if I lose hope, I bring on that ending.” The song then kicks into a higher gear, the whole band working themselves into a froth in an effort to stave off cynicism and disillusionment.
“Hope isn’t a passive emotion. It’s not about sitting back in your chair and figuring that everything will be fine and it will work out for the best somehow,” McKechnie said in a statement. “It’s about having hope that you are a person who can make positive change and that society as a whole is full of people like you, who ultimately want the best for everyone and who can find a way to work together to overcome the challenges we face.”
The new track comes with the bummer news that Cable Ties have had to cancel their dates in the US, including a stop at SXSW. They’ll still be touring the UK and Australia — check out those dates and the new song below.
TOUR DATES:
04/03 Glasgow, UK @ Glad Cafe
04/04 Manchester, UK @ The Castle Hotel
04/05 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
04/07 London, UK @ Old Blue Last
04/09 Paris, FR @ L’Espace B
04/10 Rotterdam, NL @ V11
04/13 Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
04/14 Berlin, DE @ Zukunft
04/24 Sydney, AU @ Waywards
04/25 Port Kembla, AU @ Servo
04/26 Canberra, AU @ Transit
05/01 Adelaide, AU @ The Golden Wattle
05/02 Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel
05/15 Perth, AU @ Four5Nine
05/16 Fremantle, AU @ Mojos
05/24 Brisbane, AU @ The Foundry
Far Enough is out 3/27 via Merge / Poison City (AUS/NZ). Pre-order it here.