Vancouver’s Spectres have been around for nearly a decade, and they’ve helped spur an underground resurgence of dark, gothy old-school post-punk. They’ve been a DIY band this whole time, but they’ve got a remarkably strong sense of melody. Their sound takes plenty from Joy Division, just like every dark post-punk revivalist takes plenty from Joy Division, but you can also hear plenty of the Cure and Echo & The Bunnymen in there. Today, the band follows 2016’s Utopia with the new album Nostalgia, their fourth. It’s worth your time.

Nostalgia has some heavy moments, but it doesn’t sound like the work of a DIY band. There’s no rasp here, no hiss. Instead. Spectres production is sharp and clean and cavernous. They bring glistening guitar lines and sinister, snaky bass and grand, echoing baritone hooks. If they’d come along in the early ’00s, I can imagine every big indie label just throwing money at them. If you’ve got a taste for Interpol-style noir majesty — and, if you’re reading this website, you probably do — then you should really check this album out. Stream it below.

<a href="http://spectresvancouver.bandcamp.com/album/nostalgia" target="_blank">Nostalgia by SPECTRES</a>

Nostalgia is out now on Artoffact Records.