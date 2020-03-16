Last month, Mike Hadreas announced a new Perfume Genius album, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, the follow-up to 2017’s No Shape, which was one of the best albums of the decade. Its lead single, “Describe,” deservedly landed on top of our 5 best songs of the week list.

Today, Hadreas is sharing another new song from the album, “On The Floor,” a track that offers up a more tender side compared to the macho compressed guitars of “Describe.” It’s ecstatically frenzied, as Hadreas runs around in circles trying to get rid of the feeling inside himself. “On the floor, I pace, I run my mouth/ I pray and wait, I cross out his name on the page,” he sings in the chorus. “How long til this washes away? How long til my body is saved? How long til I walk in the rain? How long til his heart isn’t mine?”

The track comes with a music video that Hadreas directed himself. Here’s what he said about the track and video:

A crush can really live on its own, separate from you and the person you are pining for. The fantasy feels like its own world, obsession can turn the person you are longing for in to a monument that has less and less to do with them and more to do with the idea of love itself and what it can do, what it can soothe or quiet or light on fire. I wanted to show that maddening, solitary part of desire but keep the core which is a real warmth and belief that you have something crucial to share with each other.

Watch and listen below.

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately is out 5/15 via Matador. Pre-order it here.