Waxahatchee – “Can’t Do Much”

We’re a couple weeks out from the release of Waxahatchee’s new album, Saint Cloud. Katie Crutchfield has shared two songs from it already, “Fire” and “Lilacs,” both of which made it onto our 5 best songs list when they came out. Today, she’s got another one for us, “Can’t Do Much,” a twangy cut about embracing a rush of desire and devotion with the hook “I love you ’til the day I die/ I guess it don’t matter why.”

“This was the first song I wrote in this batch of songs, and I’ve been performing it live for almost two years,” Crutchfield said in a statement. “It’s meant to be an extremely unsentimental love song, a love song with a strong dose of reality. It was written early on in a relationship, where the feelings were super intense, but also fear or apprehension were sort of keeping me from totally relaxing in it yet. Sort of like ‘it’s annoying that I love you so much’ — totally unromantic, which sort of makes it really romantic to me.”

Watch a video for the song below.

Saint Cloud is out 3/27 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.