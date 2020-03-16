Watch Chris Martin Play Coldplay Songs And Cover David Bowie In A COVID-19 Charity Livestream

Depending on how long the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, there’s gonna be a whole lot of changes to the music industry. As you have no doubt noticed by now, there aren’t going to be a whole lot of shows in the near future. Maybe we’ll soon have a lot of musicians doing little intimate hangouts via social media. That seems to be the model that the Together, At Home series is going for, at least.

The Together, At Home series is the result of a partnership between the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, and it’s running a campaign to try and raise 675 million dollars towards COVID-19 relief through April. As we’re all cloistered at home for the foreseeable future, they’re also going to be bringing us performances from some big name musicians. Today, that was Chris Martin, spending time with fans via Instagram Live.

For about 30 minutes, Martin joked around and responded to fans and tried to offer thoughts for everyone attempting to wrap our heads around the current situation. He also played solo guitar and piano renditions of a whole bunch of Coldplay standards — “Trouble,” “Viva La Vida,” “Yellow,” etc. — and a bit of David Bowie’s “Life On Mars.” He also mentioned John Legend will be the next to take part in the series. Check it out below.