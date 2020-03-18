For a couple of years, the Brooklyn club Saint Vitus has been the location for the YouTube series Two Minutes To Late Night, a metal-themed parody of the standard late-night talk show. The series is the brainchild of the comedians Jordan Olds and Drew Kaufman. Olds plays Gwarsenio Hall, the show’s corpsepainted host. Mutoid Man are the house band. Various comedians and metal luminaries have guested.

Today, as Brooklyn Vegan reports, the show has just shared a new video, a lineup of underground-metal all-stars getting together to cover “Dare To Be Stupid,” the Devo-style synthpop anthem that “Weird Al” Yankovic released in 1985. Except they haven’t really gotten together. Nobody’s getting together now. Instead, they’ve sent in videos of themselves playing their parts of the song at home.

The show regulars Gwarsenio Hall and Weird Al Vira are singing on this, and Mutoid Man’s Stephen Brodsky and Ben Koller are among the players. (Brodsky also leads Cave In; Koller plays drums in Converge and All Pigs Must Die.) Thou bassist Mitch Wells and Khemmis/Glacial Tomb guitarist Ben Hutcherson round out the band. Here’s how the show describes it:

Twinkie Weiner Sandwiches! We got a bunch of musicians to cover our favorite Weird Al song from the comfort of their own bedrooms (and Ben’s practice space.) We started filming parts of this song in January with plans and demos laid out for a series of bedrooms covers to come; completely unaware of the oncoming pandemic. Now, with so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we’re going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon.

Below, watch the video, as well as the original Yankovic classic clip.

You can catch up on Two Minutes To Late Night here.