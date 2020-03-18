Almost five years ago, the young Las Vegas artist Shamir Bailey released Ratchet, a bubbling dance-pop debut album that turned him into an internet sensation. Since then, though, Shamir has veered from that path, leaving behind his major-label past and instead pursuing a fuzzy DIY indie-pop sound. He’s released a series of warm, expansive, personal albums. Today, he’s got another one.

This morning, Shamir has followed up last year’s Be The Yee, Here Comes The Haw with the new LP Cataclysm. (That title sure is fortuitously timed.) Bailey wrote and produced the LP, and he also played all the instruments. Presumably, Shamir did all of this before the current pandemic, but it’s a nice reminder that, things being what they are today, DIY bedroom artists had things figured out before the rest of us. We’re all DIY bedroom artists now.

On first listen, Cataclysm is the same kind of fuzzed-out, ’90s-style indie rock that Shamir’s been making for the past few years. (There is, however, a bit of dance-pop shimmy to the closing track “They Must Go,” but it’s more in a Madchester vein than anything on Ratchet.) Shamir’s voice remains remarkable, an expressive and feather-light instrument. And he hasn’t lost his gift for sly and catchy hooks, either. He’s just using it in different ways these days. Stream the album below.

<a href="http://shamir.bandcamp.com/album/cataclysm" target="_blank">Cataclysm by Shamir</a>

Cataclysm is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.