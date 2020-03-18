Watch Ben Gibbard Cover Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees”

Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard was supposed to head out on a solo tour next month. That, like everything else, has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But earlier this week, Gibbard announced that he would be livestreaming shows from the comfort of his own home studio for the foreseeable future. His first broadcast was last night.

He played a bunch of Gibbard classics, from both Death Cab and the Postal Service, and towards the end of his show he covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” off The Bends, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary a couple days ago.

Check out his cover of it below.

I had so much fun livestreaming today, can’t wait to do it again tomorrow at 4pm PT! I’m taking requests, what do you want to hear? https://t.co/mGtxzmMWsa If you’re able, please donate to @aurora_commons as they desperately need tents and camping supplies to help those in need. pic.twitter.com/IofuqC0nTR — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) March 18, 2020

A couple years ago, Gibbard talked about a different Radiohead song, “All I Need,” for our 33 Musicians Discuss Their Favorite Radiohead Songs feature.