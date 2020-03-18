Trapt Are On A Crazy Twitter Rampage Defending Trump’s Coronavirus Response And Not Even Richard Marx Is Safe

You’ll never believe this, but famous people have opinions about coronavirus. And so do Trapt, the early aughts nu-metal band you may remember from their 2002 hit singles “Headstrong” and “Still Frame.” Trapt have spent the past two days going the fuck off on Twitter defending Trump’s response to the pandemic. And when I say going the fuck off, I mean going the fuck off. Trapt have already made roughly 1000 tweets about this, and they’re still going. They last tweeted half an hour ago.

Honestly, it’s hard to even scroll back this far, but as Slate reports, this all seems to have kicked off on Monday in response to Trump-critical tweets from pastor and civil rights activist Talbert Swan and famous person/Captain America Chris Evans.

Stfu! Trump made the decision to close off travel from China early on! Europe didn’t do this! That is the SOLE reason the US doesn’t have bodies piling up and hospitals being overrun with the system about to fail, as is case in Italy. You should be thankful he made that decision! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 16, 2020

Shut up you lying, degenerate, inept, racist, buffoon. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 14, 2020

Oh it’s THE authority on victim mentality! Made a career of that, — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 16, 2020

Things progressed from there.

Naw, we’re loving our tax breaks, secure border and new trade deals! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Seriously?! It originated out of China! Just as with the “African” swine flu that decimated your pork industry, what we are dealing with here is a Chinese coronavirus! It’s not racism to state the origin of a virus. Ridiculous‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Nickelback is amazingly successful. That’s not an insult‍♂️ You have to be the biggest loser idiot on twitter — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

No one is safe from Trapt’s wrath. Not even Richard Marx.

All you’re doing is kissing left wing main stream media’s ass… very SAFE career move for you! Such a rebel, Dick! Fact is the “Chinese” virus came from… wouldn’t you know it, Wuhan China! Just like China calls “African” swine flu that decimated China’s pig pop. #virtuesignal — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Have you ever wondered how many people listen to Trapt on Spotify and Pandora?

We beat em by a million on Pandora. They beat us on Spotify. Both bands are doing great. You on the other hand, your parents are so damn disappointed in you… You’re such a sorry excuse for a man. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora users mean I will make more money on any given weekend than you will make all year. Maybe stop being a virtue signaling victim with a massive chip on his shoulder and you might do bigger things‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Sorry 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners give us a great career doing what we love! Very thankful I get to do this for a living! Your pathetic meaningless existence will never compare to mine and you will never amount to anything and you know it‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Sorry 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners give us a great career doing what we love! Very thankful I get to do this for a living! Your pathetic meaningless fat ass waste of space will never amount to anything and you know it‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Look at you! You think anyone gives a shit about you? We got 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners give us a great career doing what we love! Very thankful I get to do this for a living! Your pathetic meaningless existence will never amount to anything… — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

We have 2 mil spotify and 2.6 mil Pandora users, right at this moment, who listen to everything we ever made because a major label made Headstrong a classic! It’s great to able to do what you love and make a great living at it. Sorry that won’t ever happen in your pathetic life — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Stfu you self hating white douchebag. You hate your parents too. You’re a disgrace. We got 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora users helping us live our dreams our year after year. You should actually go out and get a real job and start contributing, you absolute loser. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

One last question, Trapt. Will Twitter help you?

, stfu you lonely Bernie beard… Virtue signaling will not make you friends. You will always be the loser you were growing up. Twitter will not help you — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

You heard it here first, folks.

Follow along here for live updates.