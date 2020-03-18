Trapt Are On A Crazy Twitter Rampage Defending Trump’s Coronavirus Response And Not Even Richard Marx Is Safe

CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

You’ll never believe this, but famous people have opinions about coronavirus. And so do Trapt, the early aughts nu-metal band you may remember from their 2002 hit singles “Headstrong” and “Still Frame.” Trapt have spent the past two days going the fuck off on Twitter defending Trump’s response to the pandemic. And when I say going the fuck off, I mean going the fuck off. Trapt have already made roughly 1000 tweets about this, and they’re still going. They last tweeted half an hour ago.

Honestly, it’s hard to even scroll back this far, but as Slate reports, this all seems to have kicked off on Monday in response to Trump-critical tweets from pastor and civil rights activist Talbert Swan and famous person/Captain America Chris Evans.

Things progressed from there.

No one is safe from Trapt’s wrath. Not even Richard Marx.

Have you ever wondered how many people listen to Trapt on Spotify and Pandora?

One last question, Trapt. Will Twitter help you?

You heard it here first, folks.

Follow along here for live updates.

Tags: Chris Evans, Donald Trump, Richard Marx, Trapt