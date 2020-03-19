NLE Choppa – “Walk Em Down” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)

The 17-year-old Memphis rapper NLE Choppa is all upside, and he’ll attempt to deliver on that potential with debut album Top Shotta this summer. Today he’s drawing attention to the album in highly effective fashion, by releasing a new single with Roddy Ricch.

The LA sing-rapper’s viral hit “The Box” has been the #1 song in America for an incomprehensible 10 weeks straight. We all had our laughs when it blocked Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” from debuting atop the Hot 100, but enough is enough. “The Box” is not that good. We need Dua Lipa or somebody to end Roddy’s reign. OK, I’m ranting here. Let’s get back on track.

NLE Choppa and Roddy Ricch’s new collab out today is called “Walk Em Down.” Choppa’s been previewing the Loshendrix-produced track on social media lately, and now it’s officially out, with an official music video featuring a dance designed to proliferate on TikTok. Will “Walk Em Down” be Choppa’s first video to reach 200 million YouTube views as promised? You can contribute to that total by watching below.

Top Shotta is out this year on No Love Entertainment/Warner Bros.