Check Out Lingua Ignota’s Sick Remix Of Gal Gadot & Friends’ “Imagine” Cover

What was your first thought when you watched Gal Gadot and her ragtag band of quarantined celebrity friends covering John Lennon’s “Imagine”? OK, second thought, after “imagine if we just didn’t do this.” Was it “harsh noise remix when?” If so, you’re in luck, because experimental musician Kristin Hayter, aka Lingua Ignota, has already come through for you. Listen to “Above Us Only Sky” below.

CALLING DIBS ON THE HARSH NOISE RELEASE WITH THIS CELEBRITY IMAGINE VID AS SOUND SOURCE — LINGUA IGNOTA (@LINGUA_IGNOTA_) March 19, 2020