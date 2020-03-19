Dirty Projectors – “Isolation” (John Lennon Cover)

Watch out, Gal Gadot — you’re not the only one who can cover a John Lennon song while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic! While Gadot did “Imagine,” Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth has opted for the even more fitting “Isolation.”

“My cover of Plastic Ono Band’s ‘Isolation’ is up for streaming & purchase. All proceeds through April 3rd are going toward MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund for musicians and music industry folks whose work has been disrupted by the crisis,” Longstreth writes in a statement. “So I encourage you to buy it (pay-what-you-wish) and we can be a part of helping combat this together 💙🌎💚.”

Find more information about MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund here ; listen to Dirty Projectors’ rendition of “Isolation” and compare it to the original below.