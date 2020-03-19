The retro-minded Welsh pop singer Duffy shocked the world a few weeks ago by revealing that during her decade-long hiatus from music, she’d been recovering from being drugged, raped, and held captive. She also posted a #2020 hashtag in December, hinting at a return to music this year. That comeback is now underway, in unconventional fashion.

Duffy posted another message to Instagram today, a letter addressed to BBC radio personality Jo Whiley. The message implied that Duffy had sent Whiley a new song called “Something Beautiful” unbeknownst to her label: “It’s just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits.” The note continues, “I don’t plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown.”

Whiley did indeed play “Something Beautiful” on BBC Radio 2. It’s a minimal, soulful ballad that really does feel like a balm in these trouble times. Hear it below.

Here’s Duffy’s full Instagram message to Whiley: