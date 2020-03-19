Watch Norah Jones Cover Guns N’ Roses “Patience”

Norah Jones has a new album, Pick Me Up Off The Floor, coming out in May — she recently shared a song from it she wrote with Jeff Tweedy. She’s also stuck at home like the rest of us, and today she took to her piano to cover Guns N’ Roses’ 1989 hit “Patience.” She did it for a good cause, too, to draw attention to the charities Feeding America and the MusiCares Foundation.

“Hey everyone. I hope you’re ok in these strange times. If you’re in a position to make a donation, there are many organizations who are getting food or supplies to people in need,” Jones wrote in a statement accompanying the cover. “”And please stay home as a pledge of social responsibility to our medical professionals. I heard a song yesterday that made me feel good and I’ve always wanted to cover it. So I gave it a try.”

Watch below.