MGMT – “As You Move Through The World”

Last month, starry-eyed travelers MGMT released the new song “In The Afternoon,” promising that it would be on a 12″ single that’s set to arrive this month. Right now, MGMT are just as affected by the whole global-pandemic quarantine thing as everyone else, and they’ve had to cancel tour dates in Mexico and Texas. (Frontman Andrew VanWyngarden, who teased an upbeat dance song called “Oh No Corona” a couple of weeks ago, seems to have abandoned those plans. Maybe that shit ain’t funny anymore.) So now MGMT have ahead and dropped the second song from that 12″ early.

“As You Move Through The World” is a hazy, mostly-instrumental track that spans over seven and a half minutes. There are psychedelic keyboard washes, dazed and buried-in-the-mix vocals, and a few little bursts of live breakbeat. Honestly, the track doesn’t sound anything like rock music. Instead, it recalls the ambient house of the early-’90s, bringing the same kind of vibe as the Orb and the late Andrew Weatherall once did.

On Instagram, MGMT write:

Hey all you COVIDS— oops, we mean KIDS, Since we’re still bummed that we won’t be seeing any of you on tour for the time being, we thought we’d go ahead and release our new track, As You Move Through The World, a little early! Everyone knows we all need a 7 and a half minute downtempo ambient instrumental track to listen to while we’re NOT moving through the world.

You can buy MGMT’s new 12″ right now at Bandcamp.